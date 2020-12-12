Actress Amna Ilyas reveals about her life partner

KARACHI – Pakistani actress and model Amna Ilyas, finally reveals the name of her life partner in a latest Instagram update. Earlier in September, she refused the rumors of dating a Karachi based director.

But in a recent live question and answer session on Instagram, a fan asked her if she is having a crush on anyone. In response to which, the actress wrote Dawar Mehmood's name.

The 33-year-old renowned actress revealed that Dawar Mehmood is not only her crush, but she has also chosen him as a life partner.

Back in September this year, posts on social media claimed that the duo got married in a simple ceremony, in wake of the ongoing pandemic.

