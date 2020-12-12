Actress Amna Ilyas reveals about her life partner
Share
KARACHI – Pakistani actress and model Amna Ilyas, finally reveals the name of her life partner in a latest Instagram update. Earlier in September, she refused the rumors of dating a Karachi based director.
But in a recent live question and answer session on Instagram, a fan asked her if she is having a crush on anyone. In response to which, the actress wrote Dawar Mehmood's name.
The 33-year-old renowned actress revealed that Dawar Mehmood is not only her crush, but she has also chosen him as a life partner.
Back in September this year, posts on social media claimed that the duo got married in a simple ceremony, in wake of the ongoing pandemic.
Amna Ilyas opens up about dealing with racist ... 03:47 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
In our society, fair skin has always been considered superior, something to strive and attain for, while darker skin is ...
Amna Ilyas refutes rumours about tying the knot ... 03:03 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
The celebrity couple rumor mill is always churning. While it's mostly tittle-tattle, the audience is dying to know ...
-
- Federal Government declares Public Holidays for 202112:20 PM | 12 Dec, 2020
- PakvsNZ: New Zealand announces T20I squad against Pakistan11:50 AM | 12 Dec, 2020
- CM Buzdar rolls out multi-billion uplift projects for Lahore11:24 AM | 12 Dec, 2020
-
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 202002:59 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
- Essential oils that can make you look young06:41 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020