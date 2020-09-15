Amna Ilyas refutes rumours about tying the knot with Dawar Mehmood

The celebrity couple rumor mill is always churning. While it's mostly tittle-tattle, the audience is dying to know who's dating who.

Popular model and actor Amna Ilyas recently uploaded a video to dispel the rumours about her reportedly tying the knot with actor Dawar Mehmood.

Sharing the video on her Instagram Illyas said, "Excuse this brute - listen to me."

Ilyas added, "Dekhen baat simple si hai, mera koi boyfriend nae hai, lekin inki bohat sari girlfriends hain.( It’s very simple, I don't have any boyfriend but he has tons of girlfriends)."

"Becharay ko puray Pakistan se death threats arae hain. (The poor guy has received countless death threats from all over Pakistan.) Tou please rumours phelana band karen. (So kindly stop with all the speculation)," she shared.

Earlier this month, several news reports about the two were being circulated. According to the media Illyas and Mehmood's alleged wedding apparently took place on September 5.

