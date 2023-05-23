Ushna Shah chimes in on Tere Bin debate on social media

Assault is intolerable, and Pakistanis can't stress this enough. After the blockbuster drama serial, Tere Bin, took a huge turn with the lead characters – Wahaj Ali as Murtasim, and Yumna Zaidi as Meerab – involved in marital abuse, many have come forward to express their concerns over the makers' motive behind the plot twist.
Among these millions of people, Lollywood actress Ushna Shah also chimed in her voice adding on to journalist Maliha Rehman's take on the matter.
Taking to Twitter, Rehman shared a series of tweets lamenting how it is a sorry sight for viewers to watch the downfall of their current-favorite protagonist, Murtasim – a reality check so shocking, it made waves.
Also, should a hero as well-loved as #Murtasim commit such an act, the message it gives out is v. damaging, that marital abuse is allowed should the ‘situation’ demand it. A drama as loved as #TereBin has the power to leave a damaging, long-term impact on its extensive audience— Maliha Rehman (@MalihaRehman) May 21, 2023
Have never seen a drama audience so distressed. #TereBin’s ended at a heartbreaking cliffhanger but right now, I just want to hope for the best. If marital abuse does take place, it will be inexcusable, tarnishing the romance b/a #Murtasim and #Meerab to the point of no return..— Maliha Rehman (@MalihaRehman) May 21, 2023
In another tweet, the journalist stated, “If I think of it, it’s all rather brilliant in a sad, sad way. The ratings are skyrocketing and it’s all anyone is talking about on desi social media. Regardless, certain line shouldn’t be crossed. Hoping against hope that Tere Bin doesn’t cross them.”
If I think of it, it’s all rather brilliant in a sad, sad way. The ratings are skyrocketing and it’s all anyone is talking about on desi social media. Regardless, certain line shouldn’t be crossed. Hoping against hope that #TereBin doesn’t cross them.— Maliha Rehman (@MalihaRehman) May 21, 2023
Seconding Rehman’s opinion but adding a twist, Shah complained how the tables would have turned had she spoken against the ongoing debate.
Lo and behold, social media portals decided to quote the Parizaad diva's opinion, making headlines. To avoid any such drama, the Bashar Momin famed actress later deleted her tweet, addressing media outlets to avoid quoting her as she "did not say anything interesting."
Tere Bin is one of the most viewed television serials in Pakistan, even ranking number 1 on YouTube in India. Boasting an ensemble cast of Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali, Bushra Ansari, Farhan Ali Agha, Fazila Qazi, and others, the Siraj ul Haq directorial aired from 28 December 2022 on Geo TV onwards. The drama serial is written by Nooran Makhdoom.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/23-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-23-2023
