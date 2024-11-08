Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Noman Ijaz and Saba Qamar’s bold scene in web series sparks controversy

A bold scene featuring renowned Pakistani actors Noman Ijaz and Saba Qamar from their upcoming web series has caused a stir on social media, with many users expressing shock and disapproval. The clip, which recently went viral, shows the two stars sitting on a bed in an intimate setting, engaged in a conversation that seems out of place for the typical standards of Pakistan’s traditional drama industry.

The controversial clip has led to speculation that it could be from the series “Mrs. and Mr. Shamim,” produced by ZEE5. The storyline revolves around a couple living with AIDS, which has already attracted attention due to its sensitive subject matter. The boldness of the scene has fueled the debate, with many users reacting strongly to the content.

One social media user criticized the actors, saying, “This is inappropriate for such respected actors. Noman bhai, this is beyond limits.” Another wrote, “This looks like a scene from a Netflix series. It’s a new level of indecency.”

Both Noman Ijaz and Saba Qamar are highly regarded for their versatile acting talents. Noman Ijaz has been a staple of Pakistani drama for years, with notable roles in “Sang-e-Mar-Mer,” “O Rangreza,” and “Dast” among many others. Saba Qamar, known for her powerful performances in “Cheekh,” “Fraud,” and “Mera Saeein,” is also one of Pakistan’s leading actresses.

While both actors have received acclaim for their exceptional work in television, their participation in a web series that pushes boundaries has divided opinions. As discussions continue to heat up, it seems this bold move is testing the limits of cultural norms and artistic freedom in Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

