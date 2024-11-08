IAPTC moot lauds Pakistan’s peace efforts: ISPR

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Iaptc Moot Lauds Pakistans Peace Efforts Ispr

RAWALPINDI – Participants of the 28th annual conference of the International Association of Peacekeeping Training Centre (IAPTC) have appreciated Pakistan’s continuing efforts for the global peace, said ISPR.

According to the military’s media wing, they expressed this appreciation at the closing ceremony of 28th annual conference of the International Association of Peacekeeping Training Centre concluded today at the Centre for International Peace and Stability, NUST, Islamabad.

Secretary Defence Lieutenant General retired Muhammad Ali chaired the closing ceremony.

He expressed gratitude to the International Association of Peacekeeping Training Centre Secretariat, panelists, participants and Centre for International Peace and Stability for conducting a productive and successful week-long conference on Adaptive Training Strategies for Peace Operations.

In the concluding session, the delegates were briefed on the outcomes of fruitful discussions, innovative ideas and proposed initiatives that emerged during the conference. Focus remained on innovative training methodologies, enhancing technology integration, empowering women’s participation in peacekeeping and the importance of information integrity.

The conference also highlighted the importance of international collaboration in addressing evolving challenges to peacekeeping.

Former President of IAPTC, Brigadier General Joyce (Kenya) formally handed over the presidency to Principal NUST Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies Raja Aftab Khan.

The conference has set a strong foundation for future initiatives, reinforcing Pakistan’s resolve to promote peace, security and stability worldwide.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

