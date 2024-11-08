Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

ATC grants bail to Imran Khan in four May 9 cases

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore has granted bail to Imran Khan, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in four cases related to arson and destruction during the May 9 unrest.

The decision came during a hearing of the case concerning the attack on the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. ATC Judge Arshad Javed presided over the proceedings, where Imran Khan’s legal counsel, Barrister Salman Safdar, presented the bail petitions.

Judge Javed emphasized the importance of expediting the bail applications, cautioning that prolonging the arguments would only delay the process. Following this, the court ruled in favor of granting bail to the PTI leader in four separate cases, including the burning of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office.

The bail was granted in exchange for a bond of Rs 550,000, marking a significant legal development in the aftermath of the violent protests that erupted in May.

In a related matter, an ATC in Rawalpindi had earlier deferred the indictment of Imran Khan and other individuals accused in the GHQ attack case. This delay reflects ongoing legal proceedings surrounding the May 9 events, with multiple cases still pending resolution.

Imran Khan’s bail in these cases marks a crucial step in his ongoing legal battles following the widespread protests, which led to significant political and social upheaval in the country.

