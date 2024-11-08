Jcp Dismisses 10 Complaints Against Judges Due To Insufficient Evidence

ISLAMABAD – The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) dismissed ten complaints against judges due to insufficient evidence.

According to media reports, the Supreme Judicial Council held a meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and issued a statement. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Muneeb Akhtar attended the meeting, along with Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Aamer Farooq and Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court Hashim Kakar.

The statement mentioned that the council reviewed ten complaints against judges and dismissed them due to insufficient evidence. The meeting also discussed the Code of Conduct 209(8) regarding six judges of the Islamabad High Court, as noted in a letter.

The statement indicated that the judicial council’s code applies beyond judges to other institutions as well. It was decided to broaden the scope of consultations on the Code of Conduct issue, and amendments to the Code will be discussed in the next meeting.

The council reaffirmed that meetings will be held monthly to expedite the resolution of complaints in the Judicial Commission. Disciplinary actions will be pursued against those submitting false and baseless complaints.

It’s noteworthy that complaints, including one concerning the degree of a judge from the Islamabad High Court, were pending with the council. However, the council’s statement did not disclose the names of judges whose complaints were dismissed due to insufficient evidence.

The statement also noted that there was consultation on formulating council rules and establishing a separate secretariat. The council agreed with the registrar’s recommendations and decided to present the rules in the next meeting.

According to the statement, the council authorized the Chief Justice to select an eligible individual to serve as secretary for a three-month term. The secretary’s role will include reviewing the rules-making process and organizing human resources for the secretariat.