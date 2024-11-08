Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

JCP dismisses 10 complaints against judges due to insufficient evidence

Jcp Dismisses 10 Complaints Against Judges Due To Insufficient Evidence

ISLAMABAD – The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) dismissed ten complaints against judges due to insufficient evidence.

According to media reports, the Supreme Judicial Council held a meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and issued a statement. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Muneeb Akhtar attended the meeting, along with Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Aamer Farooq and Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court Hashim Kakar.

The statement mentioned that the council reviewed ten complaints against judges and dismissed them due to insufficient evidence. The meeting also discussed the Code of Conduct 209(8) regarding six judges of the Islamabad High Court, as noted in a letter.

The statement indicated that the judicial council’s code applies beyond judges to other institutions as well. It was decided to broaden the scope of consultations on the Code of Conduct issue, and amendments to the Code will be discussed in the next meeting.

The council reaffirmed that meetings will be held monthly to expedite the resolution of complaints in the Judicial Commission. Disciplinary actions will be pursued against those submitting false and baseless complaints.

It’s noteworthy that complaints, including one concerning the degree of a judge from the Islamabad High Court, were pending with the council. However, the council’s statement did not disclose the names of judges whose complaints were dismissed due to insufficient evidence.

The statement also noted that there was consultation on formulating council rules and establishing a separate secretariat. The council agreed with the registrar’s recommendations and decided to present the rules in the next meeting.

According to the statement, the council authorized the Chief Justice to select an eligible individual to serve as secretary for a three-month term. The secretary’s role will include reviewing the rules-making process and organizing human resources for the secretariat.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee Exchange Rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal – 8 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search