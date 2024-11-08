PITB revamps Punjab govt portal (Punjab.gov.pk)

LAHORE – The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has revamped the official Punjab Government portal (punjab.gov.pk) on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The revamped portal features enhanced functionality, accessibility, and improved aesthetics.

As per the guidelines provided by Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, the new accessibility menu is designed to ensure inclusiveness of all users, especially the differently-abled persons. This feature offers tools like text resizing, contrast adjustments, and screen reader compatibility, making it easier for visually impaired and other users with accessibility needs to navigate the site effortlessly.

The updated portal features a user-friendly interface with improved navigation, optimized for both desktop and mobile use to ensure public convenience. It also offers citizens an easy access to essential updates about government initiatives, citizen-centric services and key performance statistics.

The website also features cultural aspects of the Punjab province including festivals, music, food, handicrafts etc in ‘Explore Punjab’ section. Business and investment opportunities are adequately highlighted in ‘Invest in Punjab’ section.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “The revamped Punjab government website is a significant step towards transparent, citizen-centric digital governance. With PITB’s expertise, we’ve created a platform that brings vital information about Punjab and government services closer to the people, ensuring a user-friendly, accessible experience for all citizens.”

The portal offers an intuitive layout for citizen services, and comprehensive information on current programs and projects including ‘Maryam ke Dastak’, ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ program and ‘CM Green Tractor Scheme’. This revamping is part of the growing focus on keeping the citizens informed as part of the government’s broader digital governance vision.