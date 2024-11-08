PAKvsAUS: Mohammad Rizwan equals world record with six catches

Pakistan cricket team captain Mohammad Rizwan equaled the record for the most catches in a single match.

In the second ODI against Australia, Rizwan took six catches. If he hadn’t dropped Adam Zampa’s catch, he could have set a world record.

Previously, Adam Gilchrist, Mark Boucher, Alec Stewart, Matt Prior, Jos Buttler, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Quinton de Kock, and Matthew Cross have also taken six catches in one match.

In the second match of the three-ODI series being played in Adelaide, Australia set a target of 164 runs for Pakistan to win.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and chose to field in the Adelaide match.

In the previous game, Australia defeated Pakistan by two wickets in a thrilling finish.