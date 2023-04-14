PAKvNZ – Babar Azam achieves another T20I milestone

LAHORE – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has achieved another milestone in his career in T20I, the shortest format of the cricket.

He has become the third Pakistani player to play 100 T20I matches as he came to bat against New Zealand in the opening game of the five match series at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Friday.

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik has played most T20 matches that are 124 followed by Mohammad Hafeez who played 119 matches during his career.

Babar Azam is the 20th player in the world to complete 100 T20 matches.

Earlier in the day, the Team Green won the toss and decided to bat first against the Black Caps.