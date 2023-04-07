Did Naseem Shah just propose to Urvashi Rautela?

Bollywood's top-notch model and beauty pageant queen, Urvashi Rautela is much more famous in the cricket world than the glamour one, for ridiculous reasons. From her rumored link-up with Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and their public rift, to her alleged infatuation with Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah, Rautela has come a long way and there may be good news for her finally!
In a surprising turn of events, Shah, who has a way with words, subtly proposed to the Singh Saab the Great star upon being asked about his virtual interaction with her and any chances of the alleged couple ending up together.
A Pakistani reporter jokingly asked Shah about the 29-year-old diva to which the young bowler replied, "If I give the message, people spread it online. If the bride is ready then I will get married." Though the Pakistani bowler did not take any names, social media users are sure Shah has just given a go-ahead.
While the incident quickly gained attention on social media, the Indian actress has yet to respond to Naseem Shah's lighthearted comment.
Rumours of a possible relationship between Urvashi and Naseem began circulating during the Asia Cup last year after the actress shared a reel featuring the cricketer. The two stars have previously interacted on social media during the 2022 Asia Cup. Naseem Shah shared a video story with Urvashi, and in February of this year, Urvashi wished the cricketer a happy birthday, which he gratefully acknowledged.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 7, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.5
|292
|Euro
|EUR
|314.5
|317.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|79.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.2
|78
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.95
|772.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.8
|42.2
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.29
|42.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.64
|36.99
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.3
|2.35
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|938.25
|947.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.26
|65.86
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.31
|183.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.9
|28.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.99
|754.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.96
|28.26
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.09
|319.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.44
|8.59
KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistani market surged by Rs100 to reach Rs214,600 on Friday.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs84 to settle at Rs183,985.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $11 to close at $2008 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged as Rs2,686 per tola and Rs2,306 per 10 grams, respectively.
