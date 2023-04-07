Search

Web Desk 10:21 PM | 7 Apr, 2023
Did Naseem Shah just propose to Urvashi Rautela?

Bollywood's top-notch model and beauty pageant queen, Urvashi Rautela is much more famous in the cricket world than the glamour one, for ridiculous reasons. From her rumored link-up with Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and their public rift, to her alleged infatuation with Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah, Rautela has come a long way and there may be good news for her finally!

In a surprising turn of events, Shah, who has a way with words, subtly proposed to the Singh Saab the Great star upon being asked about his virtual interaction with her and any chances of the alleged couple ending up together. 

A Pakistani reporter jokingly asked Shah about the 29-year-old diva to which the young bowler replied, "If I give the message, people spread it online. If the bride is ready then I will get married." Though the Pakistani bowler did not take any names, social media users are sure Shah has just given a go-ahead.

While the incident quickly gained attention on social media, the Indian actress has yet to respond to Naseem Shah's lighthearted comment. 

Rumours of a possible relationship between Urvashi and Naseem began circulating during the Asia Cup last year after the actress shared a reel featuring the cricketer. The two stars have previously interacted on social media during the 2022 Asia Cup. Naseem Shah shared a video story with Urvashi, and in February of this year, Urvashi wished the cricketer a happy birthday, which he gratefully acknowledged.

