Has Naseem Shah got Nikkahfied?

Rumour has it that Naseem Shah is getting married after the Pakistani pacer posted a story of him sitting with elderly men from his family on his Instagram.

The caption of her Instagram story read, ‘Blessed with the best, Alhamdulillah’.

Although nothing was clear, some social media users interpreted Naseem’s picture as announcement of marriage.

Congratulations to Naseemshah fangirls🤍 pic.twitter.com/GyRB254RFS — Amnaa || Isha loml🤍 (@_LostintheFiree) April 1, 2023

However, in another social media post, Naseem Shah has denied the rumours, saying that "The last picture I posted was not about getting Engaged or Nikkahfied."

"Mentioning ‘blessed’ does not mean that it is all about getting into a relationship or anything. It was just a simple family Iftar picture with my family," he added.

Naseem Shah deserves a break, a vacation and probably a hug pic.twitter.com/XKCncgY4Hm — adi ✨🇧🇩 (@notanotheradi) April 2, 2023

Earlier this year, at an event in Karachi, Naseem said that his family would decide about his marriage.