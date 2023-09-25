Babar Azam slapped with fine for over speeding on Motorway

Rules are rules, even if you're Babar Azam!

The Pakistani cricket icon, who has etched himself among legendary players nationally and internationally, was recently fined for over speeding on Motorway.

The incident took place on Monday as the cricket team captain was on his way when he was not only stopped but also fined by the National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) on the Lahore motorway for suspected speeding.

Being a responsible citizen and setting example for his fans to follow, Azam complies with the officer.

Meanwhile, Azam is all set to play in the World Cup 2023. The Indian government issued the Pakistani contingent visas for the upcoming ICC World Cup which begins on October 5 onwards. The Pakistani team will travel to Dubai in the early hours of September 27 and in the evening they will reach Hyderabad.

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in a warm-up game at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium behind close doors on September 29.