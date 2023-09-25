Celebrating 12 glorious years of Humsafar, Mahira Khan offers glimpse of 'Neelofar' with Fawad Khan

Lollywood superstar Mahira Khan recently took to her social media platforms, Twitter and Instagram, to commemorate a significant milestone – the 12th anniversary of the beloved and iconic drama serial Humsafar.

In a heartfelt post, she expressed her profound gratitude for the enduring love and unwavering support from her fans. She also offered an assurance that the wait for her upcoming project, Neelofar, will prove to be worthwhile, leaving her audience eagerly anticipating what's to come.

"It's been 12 years of all of you celebrating us…Your love is not just something we feel, but something we see and hear every day. I know I've been saying 'soon' for a while now...I just hope that when Neelofar is finally unveiled, it will be worth every second of the wait and every ounce of our hard work. InshAllah. Ameen," she captioned the post.

Alongside these heartfelt words, she shared the much-anticipated first glimpse of her upcoming project, featuring the talented Fawad Khan.

12 years of all of you celebrating us… your love is felt and seen and heard. I know I keep saying soon… I just hope when Neelofar comes out.. it’s worth every second of the wait and every ounce of our hard work. InshAllah. Ameen. #12YearsOfHumsafar pic.twitter.com/hnKc114ImT — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) September 24, 2023

Humsafar, originally aired in 2011, stands as a timeless testament to the enduring charm of Pakistani television. Adapted from Farhat Ishtiaq's eponymous novel, the drama was skillfully directed by Sarmad Sultan Khoosat and boasted an ensemble cast that included the dynamic duo of Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, along with the immensely talented Naveen Waqar in lead roles. Supporting roles were masterfully portrayed by esteemed actors such as Atiqa Odho, Hina Khawaja Bayat, Behroze Sabzwari and Noor Hassan Rizvi.

The drama series resonated deeply with audiences, earning its place as one of the most successful programs in the annals of Pakistani television.

An integral component contributing to the timeless allure of Humsafar was its unforgettable Original Soundtrack (OST). The show's theme song, "Woh Humsafar Tha," composed by the gifted Waqar Ali and melodiously rendered by the soulful voice of Qurat-ul-Ain Balouch, captured the hearts of viewers and has since evolved into a cherished source of nostalgia.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in The Legend of Maula Jatt.