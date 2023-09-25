Hira Mani shares photos from her 'amazing day with amazing people in Miami'

Lollywood diva Hira Mani, who is recognized for her out-of-the-box ideas, impeccable acting skills, and ethereal beauty, won the internet once again. The 33-year-old actress has an alluring Instagram feed that keeps the fans hooked alongside her quick wit and humour which are adored by the fans.

Her bold fashion choices often draw attention from the fashion industry, but that doesn't deter her from embracing her role as a fashion icon with pride. But today, the Do Bol actor left her followers bedazzled with a bunch of clicks of herself dressed in a stunning sky-blue midi dress adorned with delicate lace and sparkling gemstones. Her look was elevated with chic dangly earrings and an exquisite, dainty necklace.

The result left us all mesmerized and we can't get enough of this chic look. "Amazing day with amazing people in Miami," she captioned the post.

Fans and admirers filled the comment section with heart emojis.

On the work front, Mani was recently seen in Ibn-e-Hawa, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat and Aik Anaar Do Beemar.