Hira Mani shares photos from her 'amazing day with amazing people in Miami'

Lollywood diva Hira Mani, who is recognized for her out-of-the-box ideas, impeccable acting skills, and ethereal beauty, won the internet once again. The 33-year-old actress has an alluring Instagram feed that keeps the fans hooked alongside her quick wit and humour which are adored by the fans.
Her bold fashion choices often draw attention from the fashion industry, but that doesn't deter her from embracing her role as a fashion icon with pride. But today, the Do Bol actor left her followers bedazzled with a bunch of clicks of herself dressed in a stunning sky-blue midi dress adorned with delicate lace and sparkling gemstones. Her look was elevated with chic dangly earrings and an exquisite, dainty necklace.
The result left us all mesmerized and we can't get enough of this chic look. "Amazing day with amazing people in Miami," she captioned the post.
Fans and admirers filled the comment section with heart emojis.
On the work front, Mani was recently seen in Ibn-e-Hawa, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat and Aik Anaar Do Beemar.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 25, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|317
|317
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372.5
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.5
|82.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.55
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|781.13
|789.13
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.22
|40.62
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.35
|42.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|317
|320
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|37.93
|38.28
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|951.03
|960.03
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.23
|176.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.72
|770.72
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.12
|327.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.31
|8.46
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 210,100 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,130.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Karachi
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Islamabad
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Peshawar
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Quetta
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Sialkot
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Attock
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Gujranwala
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Jehlum
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Multan
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Gujrat
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Nawabshah
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Chakwal
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Hyderabad
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Nowshehra
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Sargodha
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Faisalabad
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Mirpur
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
