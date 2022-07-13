Bollywood star Payal Rohatgi ties the knot with Indian wrestler
Indian actor and reality TV performer Payal Rohtagi got hitched to long-time beau Sangram Singh at an intimate ceremony in the northern Indian city of Agra.
The lovebirds tied the knot only in the presence of their friends and family. The festivities kicked off on July 6th, with the bride hosting an intimate Mehndi ceremony at her residence in Ahmedabad.
Payal’s and Sangram’s photoshoot, and pre-wedding festivities remained in limelight. Here is a glimpse of the events:
In the recent snaps, the celebrity couple dressed in traditional attires. Payal donned a bright pink Indian lehenga while Singh looked dapper in ivory sherwani. The duo lately visited the Taj Mahal and dropped pictures from their outing.
The celebrity couple was in a relationship for more than a decade before they got married. They reportedly first met in 2011 and got engaged in 2014.
Payal Rohatgi is an Indian actress and reality TV performer who appeared in several Hindi films including 36 China Town. She was a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss in 2008.
