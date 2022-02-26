Hania Aamir, Ali Rehman Khan showcase killer dance moves at their movie's trailer launch
Web Desk
08:28 PM | 26 Feb, 2022
Hania Aamir, Ali Rehman Khan showcase killer dance moves at their movie's trailer launch
Source: Instagram
Share

Pakistani sweetheart Hania Aamir and heartthrob Ali Rehman Khan are stealing hearts with their recent viral video where the duo can be spotted grooving together at the trailer launch of their upcoming film Parde Mein Rehne Do.

The film's trailer was recently released in a star-studded ceremony which spotted many celebrities including Adnan Siddiqui, Humayun Saeed, Ushna Shah, Feroze Khan, Yashma Gill and many more.

During the event, the lead pair of Parde Mein Rehne Do danced their heart out to the film's title track at the trailer launch.

In the viral clip, the Dilruba actor looks stunning in her yellow saree as she entertains the audience alongside the Janaan actor who grooves to the upbeat songs from their upcoming Eid film.

Produced by Wajahat Rauf, Zayed Sheikh, and Shazia Wajahat, the film is written by Mohsin Ali. It will be released on Eid ul Fitr 2022.

On the work front, Hania Aamir has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Sang e Mah co-starring Atif Aslam, Nauman Ijaz, Kubra Khan, Sania Saeed and many more.

Hania Aamir caught in controversial act in new ... 03:40 PM | 16 Feb, 2022

Lollywood Hania Aamir has been highly praised for her beautiful looks and impeccable acting talent. She has also ...

More From This Category
Neelam Muneer looks breathtaking in latest photos
05:32 PM | 26 Feb, 2022
Trailer of upcoming film ‘Parde Mein Rehne ...
07:59 PM | 26 Feb, 2022
Priyanka Chopra's American series on Madhuri ...
08:57 PM | 26 Feb, 2022
Mehar Bano exchanges ring with long time beau ...
03:28 PM | 26 Feb, 2022
Aamir Liaquat's third wife Dania Shah makes a ...
05:59 PM | 25 Feb, 2022
Kubra, Malala and other celebs react to the ...
05:30 PM | 25 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Neelam Muneer looks breathtaking in latest photos
05:32 PM | 26 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr