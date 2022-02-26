Hania Aamir, Ali Rehman Khan showcase killer dance moves at their movie's trailer launch
Pakistani sweetheart Hania Aamir and heartthrob Ali Rehman Khan are stealing hearts with their recent viral video where the duo can be spotted grooving together at the trailer launch of their upcoming film Parde Mein Rehne Do.
The film's trailer was recently released in a star-studded ceremony which spotted many celebrities including Adnan Siddiqui, Humayun Saeed, Ushna Shah, Feroze Khan, Yashma Gill and many more.
During the event, the lead pair of Parde Mein Rehne Do danced their heart out to the film's title track at the trailer launch.
In the viral clip, the Dilruba actor looks stunning in her yellow saree as she entertains the audience alongside the Janaan actor who grooves to the upbeat songs from their upcoming Eid film.
Produced by Wajahat Rauf, Zayed Sheikh, and Shazia Wajahat, the film is written by Mohsin Ali. It will be released on Eid ul Fitr 2022.
On the work front, Hania Aamir has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Sang e Mah co-starring Atif Aslam, Nauman Ijaz, Kubra Khan, Sania Saeed and many more.
Hania Aamir caught in controversial act in new ... 03:40 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
Lollywood Hania Aamir has been highly praised for her beautiful looks and impeccable acting talent. She has also ...
