03:40 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
Hania Aamir caught in controversial act in new viral video
Lollywood Hania Aamir has been highly praised for her beautiful looks and impeccable acting talent. She has also mastered the art of keeping her admirers hooked with her fun-loving nature.

However, this time around the Parwaaz Hai Junoon star hit a nerve amongst the masses with her latest video where she has been severely criticised due to her bold nature.

In the aforementioned video, the 25-year-old stunner is exuding friendship goals with her best friend and is not shy in showcasing her affection for her BFF.

The keyboard warriors were left irked with the video as they bashed the actress and her friend. They labelled Hania’s antics as 'cheap' and 'silly' as they called her an ‘attention seeker’.

The Dilruba star is no stranger to controversy and public backlash but she has always brushed the demeaning remakes under the rug.

On the work front, Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan are all set to star in Wajahat Rauf's upcoming film Parde Mein Rehne Do.

