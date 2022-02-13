Are Hania Aamir and Uzair Jaswal dating?

Hania Aamir is one of the beautiful and talented Pakistani actresses. She is popular for her lovely dimple. She is also known for her bold and blunt personality as well.

Today, Hania Aamir is seen in the Album launch event of singer Uzair Jaswal. It was a start studded event. Hania was spotted posing with Uzair Jaswal, they also had videos together. Soon after seeing Hania with Uzair, fans speculated that they both are seeing each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETrends.pk (@etrendsdotpk)