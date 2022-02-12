Hania Aamir trolled online after birthday pictures go viral
Share
Lollywood's Hania Aamir has cemented her position in the industry and is hands down one of the most beautiful actresses of Pakistan.
Celebrating her 25th birthday zealously, the Ishqiya star had a birthday bash with close friends and family. The charismatic star is an enthusiastic performer and was all smiles at her birthday bash.
Here are some pictures from her birthday celebration. Accompanied by close friends, Hania beamed with happiness as she happily posed for pictures and cut the scrumptious cake.
View this post on Instagram
However, the moral brigade and keyboard warriors still seem to unnecessarily criticise Hania Amir and her wardrobe choices.
The Parwaaz Hai Junoon star has proved to be a torchbearer for the future artist who aspires to be in the world of glitz and glamour.
On the work front, Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan are all set to star in Wajahat Rauf's upcoming film Parde Mein Rehne Do.
Hania Amir and Ali Rehman Khan's video of jamming ... 05:00 PM | 22 Sep, 2021
Pakistani sweetheart Hania Aamir and heartthrob Ali Rehman Khan are stealing hearts with their recent viral video where ...
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Tunisia seeks to strengthen military ties with Pakistan05:10 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- US praises RUDA’s efforts in development of project04:40 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Prince Charles sends greetings for PM Imran on 75th anniversary of ...03:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
-
- PSL7, Match 18 – Quetta Gladiators to face off Islamabad United ...03:09 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
-
- Dania Shah allows Aamir Liaquat Hussain for fourth marriage (VIDEO)02:26 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Dania Shah's family reacts to her marriage to Aamir Liaquat09:49 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022