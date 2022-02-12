Hania Aamir trolled online after birthday pictures go viral

Lollywood's Hania Aamir has cemented her position in the industry and is hands down one of the most beautiful actresses of Pakistan.

Celebrating her 25th birthday zealously, the Ishqiya star had a birthday bash with close friends and family. The charismatic star is an enthusiastic performer and was all smiles at her birthday bash.

Here are some pictures from her birthday celebration. Accompanied by close friends, Hania beamed with happiness as she happily posed for pictures and cut the scrumptious cake.

However, the moral brigade and keyboard warriors still seem to unnecessarily criticise Hania Amir and her wardrobe choices.

The Parwaaz Hai Junoon star has proved to be a torchbearer for the future artist who aspires to be in the world of glitz and glamour.

On the work front, Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan are all set to star in Wajahat Rauf's upcoming film Parde Mein Rehne Do.