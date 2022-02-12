Mahira Khan and Kubra Khan hilariously respond to fans' query about marriage
Share
Lollywood divas Mahira Khan and Kubra Khan rule hearts with their impeccable acting skills and beautiful looks but are also loved due to their quick wit, humour and unmissable charm.
Stealing hearts with versatility, the Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay had a fun Q&A session where curious fans put forth their questions.
Among those, one of the fans was curious about Khan's marriage. Here is the Humsafar actor's humourous response:
Propose na yaar. What’s stopping you?
Just know that my answer has been pretty consistent through the years. ????????♀️ https://t.co/cwt63HvJz7— Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) February 11, 2022
On the other hand, the Sinf-e-Aahan star had a hilarious reply to a fan’s query in which the user asked her, “Would you ever go for an arranged marriage?”
Replying to the fan with a fun jibe, Kubra wrote, “Jo halaat hain lagta hai uspe hi jana hai behtar hai behan .”
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Kubra Khan has been highly applauded for her performance in the star-studded drama serial ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’.
Starring Sajal Aly, Yumna Ziadi, Syra Yousuf, Kubra Khan and Ramsha Khan, the drama is helmed by director Nadeem Baig.
Kubra Khan spotted having fun while playing a game 06:45 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
Lollywood diva Kubra Khan has cemented her position in the television industry with her impeccable acting skills and ...
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
-
- OGRA revises LNG prices for February 202206:10 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Putin, Biden hold phone call today amid growing tension over Ukraine05:39 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Tunisia seeks to strengthen military ties with Pakistan05:10 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- US praises RUDA’s efforts in development of project04:40 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Hania Aamir trolled online after birthday pictures go viral03:23 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
-
-
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022