Mahira Khan and Kubra Khan hilariously respond to fans' query about marriage
Web Desk
04:20 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
Share

Lollywood divas Mahira Khan and Kubra Khan rule hearts with their impeccable acting skills and beautiful looks but are also loved due to their quick wit, humour and unmissable charm. 

Stealing hearts with versatility, the Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay had a fun Q&A session where curious fans put forth their questions.

Among those, one of the fans was curious about Khan's marriage. Here is the Humsafar actor's humourous response:

On the other hand, the Sinf-e-Aahan star had a hilarious reply to a fan’s query in which the user asked her, “Would you ever go for an arranged marriage?”

Replying to the fan with a fun jibe, Kubra wrote, “Jo halaat hain lagta hai uspe hi jana hai behtar hai behan .”

On the work front, Kubra Khan has been highly applauded for her performance in the star-studded drama serial ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’.

Starring Sajal Aly, Yumna Ziadi, Syra Yousuf, Kubra Khan and Ramsha Khan, the drama is helmed by director Nadeem Baig.

