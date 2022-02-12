US praises RUDA’s efforts in development of project

LAHORE – Political and Economic Chief at the U.S. Consulate Lahore Kathleen Gibilisco met with CEO Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Imran Amin on Friday.

On this occasion, a briefing was arranged by the CEO on the arrival of U. S. Consulate representatives at Lakho Der Farm House.

Ms. Gibilisco visited Ruda's residential and industrial site to discuss Ravi Urban Development Authority's projects.

She also was interested to learn more about the development of industrial and residential zones in the Ravi city.

The CEO said, “Chahar Bagh residential project would be a model of high style architecture with 40% green cover, while 3,000 apartments will be built here.

The 45-storey building will be a masterpiece of architecture in tall buildings, along with that in the same housing scheme, 10 marlas and 1 kanal houses will also be constructed,” he added.

Moreover, Imran Amin said, “Business Bay will have a turnover of over one billion dollars.”

During the briefing, Ms. Gibilisco discussed political and economic issues with the officials.

She was also informed about the setting up of a 70 MW power plant in industrial area of Lakho Der.

Additionally, flats will also be constructed for laborers and Industrial area will be directly connected to Ring Road, Sialkot Motorway, the authority briefed.

The CEO also said that Ruda will not evict anyone while constructing settlements, as we are working on the vision of PM Imran Khan.

Ms. Kathleen Gibilisco thanks Mr. Imran Amin, CEO RUDA for the tour and praised his efforts for the development of the project.