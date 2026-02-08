‘Not the Time for Political Blame Games,’ PTI slams Minister’s Terrorism accusation

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali denounced Information Minister Atta Tarar for alleging that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s ruling party was behind recent wave of terrorism.

Gohar, a close aide of Imran Khan, termed these comments “reckless and divisive” and demanded an immediate apology.

He even made incendiary remarks at Lahore press conference alongside religious scholars, meant to project national unity after Friday’s devastating suicide bombing at the Khadija al-Kubra Imambargah in Islamabad.

Without naming him directly, Tarar referenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s plan to settle fighters from the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in civilian areas, claiming that such thinking was fueling the current surge in violence. With a smile, he declared, “Abb yeh jo dehshatgardi waapis ayi hai, iss kay peechay PTI hai” – directly accusing PTI of being behind the terror.

Gohar fired back, saying, “This is not the time for political blame games. People are grieving, funerals are underway, and the nation needs unity. Statements like these only divide the country.” He reaffirmed PTI’s stance, declaring that the party condemns all acts of violence and stands with the nation in its darkest hour.

The horrifying attack on Friday saw a gunman open fire at the imambargah in Islamabad’s Taralai Kalan area before detonating an explosive vest, killing 33 people, including himself, and wounding dozens more.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that the alleged mastermind of the attack, linked to the banned Daesh group, has been apprehended along with key facilitators. In a dramatic press briefing, he said the arrests were made in Peshawar and Nowshera immediately after the bombing. Authorities also detained the suicide bomber’s brother-in-law, identified as a central figure in planning and logistics, who has now been moved to a central interrogation facility.

The investigation extended into Islamabad’s upscale residential areas, where the attacker’s mother was also taken into custody. Intelligence officials claimed they possessed “concrete evidence” linking her to the militant network.

Security sources revealed that the suicide mission was orchestrated by Daesh operatives operating out of Afghanistan. Investigators also alleged links between Daesh and Indian intelligence agencies, a development officials believe could help dismantle remaining militant cells within Pakistan.

Forensic analysis revealed that the bomber’s vest contained a staggering four to six kilograms of high-grade explosives, underscoring the scale and sophistication of the attack.