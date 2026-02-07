Tarar blames PTI for surge in Terrorism after Islamabad Imam Bargah Attack

ISLAMABAD – A suicide bomber stormed shia mosque in Islamabad’s Terlai area, killing at least three dozen men, while scores suffered injuries.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar rejected claims that the incident was the result of security lapse, insisting that despite presence of Safe City surveillance system, this could not be considered a failure of security.

Addressing presser in provincial capital alongside religious scholars, Minister denounced the attack as cowardly, inhumane, and despicable, saying those responsible would face the full force of the law. “No one will be allowed to disrupt peace or inflame sectarian tensions in Pakistan,” he declared, reiterating the government’s commitment to safeguarding citizens, including mosques and Imambargahs.

He lamented loss of innocent lives, and blamed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for what he called the resurgence of terrorism. He revealed that authorities have already made significant progress in tracking the handlers and facilitators behind the attack, saying the net is tightening around them and justice will be served.

Tarar also issued warning to extremists, saying, “Those who attack Muslims during Friday prayers cannot be called human. Terrorists have no religion, caste, or creed.” Referring to them as Khawarij, he reaffirmed the government’s determination to eliminate extremist elements from the country.

He further sheds light on role of Paigham-e-Aman Committee, a council of religious scholars representing all schools of thought, saying the government’s message is clear as peace must prevail, and there is no room for hatred or sectarianism. He emphasized that unity among scholars is crucial in the fight against terrorism.

Info Minister confirmed that most facilitators and handlers involved in the attack have been identified, and investigations are ongoing based on the bomber’s identity. However, he stressed that further details will be released only after the inquiry is complete.