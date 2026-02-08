Journalist Bilal Ghauri arrested by FIA at Karachi Airport

KARACHI – Senior journalist, columnist, and anchor Bilal Ghauri was taken into custody at Karachi Airport. Authorities also seized his mobile phone during the detention.

A picture circulating on social media shows Ghauri with handcuffs on his hands as journalists community denounced his detention and picture in handcuffs.

Ghauri was reportedly flying from Karachi to Dhaka to cover the upcoming Bangladesh elections while his detention raised questions among media circles about press freedom and the circumstances surrounding the arrest.

Bilal Ghauri Arrested

FIA officials have not yet shared detailed statement explaining reasons for Ghori’s detention. Meanwhile, colleagues and supporters expressed concern over the journalist’s safety and called for immediate clarification from authorities.

The incident sparked widespread attention, as Ghori is a prominent figure in Pakistan’s media, known for his reporting and commentary on national and regional affairs.