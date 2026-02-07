Islamabad imambargah explosion: ‘Afghan mastermind’ among four suspects arrested

ISLAMABAD – Security officials have made significant progress in the investigation of the deadly suicide bombing at the Imam Bargah Qasr-e-Khadijatul Kubra mosque in Tarlai Kallan, Islamabad.

Intelligence and law enforcement agencies carried out coordinated raids in Peshawar and Nowshera, leading to the arrest of four alleged facilitators connected to the attack.

Reports said the arrests were made as a result of a combination of technical and human intelligence. The mastermind behind the bombing, an Afghan national affiliated with Daesh (ISIS), was also apprehended during the operation.

The reports revealed that the suicide attack was planned, trained, and mentally prepared in Afghanistan under the supervision of Daesh. The involvement of Afghan Taliban elements in supporting these operations has raised concerns about regional and global security.

Tragically, one police officer was martyred during the operation, and three others were injured while apprehending the suspects. Further intelligence-based operations against terrorist networks are ongoing, with a focus on dismantling these groups.

Security sources also identified the suicide bomber as Yasir, a resident of Peshawar. The bomber had conducted surveillance at the mosque a week before the attack, and he had spent four months in Afghanistan before returning to carry out the bombing. The authorities are working closely with national forensic agencies and NADRA to collect additional evidence.

Initial investigations suggest that the bomber fired shots before entering the mosque, and after shooting, he detonated his explosive vest inside the prayer hall.

The bomber used between 4 to 6 kilograms of explosives, and the blast was accompanied by numerous ball bearings, which were recovered from the scene. Several spent cartridges were also found, indicating that the bomber fired two shots on the way to the mosque and six more inside.