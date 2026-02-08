Latest

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 8 Feb 2026

By News Desk
9:11 am | Feb 8, 2026

ISLAMABAD – Major foreign currencies, including US Dollar, Euro, UK pound, UAE dirham and Saudi riyal, traded within a narrow range in local interbank market over the weekend.

According to latest exchange rates, US dollar was quoted at Rs280.60 for buying and Rs282.30 for selling. Euro remained strong, trading at Rs330.54 on the buying side and Rs333.75 on the selling side, while UK Pound sterling stood at Rs384.67 and Rs388.18, respectively.

UAE dirham was available at Rs76.55 for buying and Rs77.20 for selling, whereas Saudi riyal was quoted at Rs74.90 and Rs75.30. Other Middle Eastern currencies also showed steady trends, with Kuwaiti dinar trading between Rs908.10 and Rs917.56, the Bahraini dinar at Rs743.80–Rs753.33, and the Omani riyal at Rs728.55–Rs738.18.

Canadian Dollar traded at Rs203.50 to Rs207.01, the Australian Dollar at Rs193.25 to Rs197, and Swiss franc at Rs358.88 to Rs362.92. Chinese yuan was quoted between Rs38 and Rs40, while the Japanese yen hovered around Rs1.78 to Rs1.88.a

Currency dealers said the market remained largely stable amid cautious trading, with exchange rates reflecting global trends and steady demand for major foreign currencies.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.60 282.30
Euro EUR 330.54 333.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 384.67 388.18
UAE Dirham AED 76.55 77.20
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.90 75.30
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.80 753.33
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.10 917.56
Omani Riyal OMR 728.55 738.18
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.11 79.11
Australian Dollar AUD 193.25 197.00
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.50 207.01
Swiss Franc CHF 358.88 362.92
Chinese Yuan CNY 38.00 40.00
Danish Krone DKK 43.32 43.72
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 36.30
Indian Rupee INR 2.80 3.31
Japanese Yen JPY 1.78 1.88
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.60 69.95
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
New Zealand Dollar NZD 165.93 168.00
Swedish Krona SEK 30.10 30.40
Singapore Dollar SGD 219.24 224.18
Thai Baht THB 8.55 8.77
   
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

