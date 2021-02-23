Taranay by PSL – Pakistan Super League releases first ever music album

05:26 PM | 23 Feb, 2021
Taranay by PSL – Pakistan Super League releases first ever music album
Share

Celebrating six successful years of the Pakistan Super League(PSL), cricket buffs have an album comprising six songs – Taranay to groove on.

Released on PSL's official YouTube channel, Taranay's six songs have been crooned by a seamless combination of young artists and seasoned singers.

The album has been curated by Natasha Noorani and features tracks by Khumariyaan, Lyari Underground, Maanu and Rozeo, Janoobi Khargosh and Talal Qureshi.

An upbeat pop number that stood out was ‘Laibo’ by the Lyari Underground band is a kaleidoscope of visuals of diversity in Pakistan. Yet, Talal Qureshi steals the show by a mile with his track ‘Sixer’ that encapsulates the excitement and thrill of the PSL fans.

The initial reactions have started to pour in and fans are happy over the recent developments:

Earlier, PSL 6 anthem 'Groove Mera' premiered on February 6  featuring Naseebo Lal alongside artists Young Stunners and Aima Baig.

Despite the star-studded collaboration failing to impress the fans, the anthem managed to amass nearly 4.5 million views and also reigned as the top trends on Youtube.

PSL6, Match 5, Peshawar Zalmi face Multan Sultans ... 12:46 PM | 23 Feb, 2021

KARACHI – Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi are set to lock horns in the fifth match of Pakistan Super League ...

More From This Category
Neck brace or Hangman's knot? Amar Khan's fashion ...
06:00 PM | 23 Feb, 2021
Pakistan expresses solidarity with Kashmiri women ...
03:39 PM | 23 Feb, 2021
Turkey raises Kashmir issue at UN, urging India ...
04:01 PM | 23 Feb, 2021
NAB accepts Rs21 billion plea bargain in fake ...
03:25 PM | 23 Feb, 2021
What caused the massive blackout in Pakistan last ...
02:52 PM | 23 Feb, 2021
Khalilur Rehman Qamar loses his cool at a woman ...
04:18 PM | 23 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Taranay by PSL – Pakistan Super League releases first ever music album
05:26 PM | 23 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr