Taranay by PSL – Pakistan Super League releases first ever music album

Celebrating six successful years of the Pakistan Super League(PSL), cricket buffs have an album comprising six songs – Taranay to groove on.

Released on PSL's official YouTube channel, Taranay's six songs have been crooned by a seamless combination of young artists and seasoned singers.

The album has been curated by Natasha Noorani and features tracks by Khumariyaan, Lyari Underground, Maanu and Rozeo, Janoobi Khargosh and Talal Qureshi.

An upbeat pop number that stood out was ‘Laibo’ by the Lyari Underground band is a kaleidoscope of visuals of diversity in Pakistan. Yet, Talal Qureshi steals the show by a mile with his track ‘Sixer’ that encapsulates the excitement and thrill of the PSL fans.

The initial reactions have started to pour in and fans are happy over the recent developments:

#Taranay by #PCB is yet another great initiative after #HumareyHeroes. Pakistan has a lot to offer Music definitely being one of the top. Glad that this opportunity is being cashed in all the ways. — Match Dikhao (@irratariq) February 22, 2021

Earlier, PSL 6 anthem 'Groove Mera' premiered on February 6 featuring Naseebo Lal alongside artists Young Stunners and Aima Baig.

Despite the star-studded collaboration failing to impress the fans, the anthem managed to amass nearly 4.5 million views and also reigned as the top trends on Youtube.