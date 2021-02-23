Neck brace or Hangman's knot? Amar Khan's fashion statement comes under scrutiny
06:00 PM | 23 Feb, 2021
Neck brace or Hangman's knot? Amar Khan's fashion statement comes under scrutiny
The advancement of years has created a benchmark for the Pakistan's fashion industry. Countless trends are simmered down with the extravagance presented in the fashion weeks by our ace designers.

This time, a dress by Uzma Babar has stolen the limelight that is being labelled 'underwhelming.' Gracefully striding on the ramp, Dum Mastam actor Amar Khan was all dressed in Uzma Babar's Silhouette collections.

Fitting fabric, innovation and fashion, Uzma explores the majestic craftsmanship of traditional artistry embodying effortless charm and old-world glamour.

Despite the timeless classic pastel palette, the embellished collection fell flat within the audience. Labelling the clothes sloppy, the ill-fitted ensemble coupled with ruffled ensembles translates to an unimpressive fashion.

Amar Khan's dress was put in front of the guns, as the neck style was associated with bandages and the social media felt that the ivory standing collar felt more like a choking adornment.

While making the hilarious assumption, the Internet came up with the interpretation that it might be a cervical collar.

Khan will be making her debut opposite Imran Ashraf in the upcoming film Dum Mastam.

