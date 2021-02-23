Neck brace or Hangman's knot? Amar Khan's fashion statement comes under scrutiny
Share
The advancement of years has created a benchmark for the Pakistan's fashion industry. Countless trends are simmered down with the extravagance presented in the fashion weeks by our ace designers.
This time, a dress by Uzma Babar has stolen the limelight that is being labelled 'underwhelming.' Gracefully striding on the ramp, Dum Mastam actor Amar Khan was all dressed in Uzma Babar's Silhouette collections.
Fitting fabric, innovation and fashion, Uzma explores the majestic craftsmanship of traditional artistry embodying effortless charm and old-world glamour.
Despite the timeless classic pastel palette, the embellished collection fell flat within the audience. Labelling the clothes sloppy, the ill-fitted ensemble coupled with ruffled ensembles translates to an unimpressive fashion.
View this post on Instagram
Amar Khan's dress was put in front of the guns, as the neck style was associated with bandages and the social media felt that the ivory standing collar felt more like a choking adornment.
While making the hilarious assumption, the Internet came up with the interpretation that it might be a cervical collar.
Khan will be making her debut opposite Imran Ashraf in the upcoming film Dum Mastam.
Amar Khan in 'Bellapur Ki Dayan' will leave you ... 04:39 PM | 11 Feb, 2018
For those of you who don't know, Amar Khan is a Film and TV graduate who also has had a lot of experience in theatre. ...
- Fake news and its impact on future media07:00 PM | 23 Feb, 2021
- PSL6, Match 5, Peshawar Zalmi win toss, opt to field against Multan ...07:00 PM | 23 Feb, 2021
- India’s glacier burst toll reaches 204 as all missing declared dead06:48 PM | 23 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan’s current account deficit shrinks to $229 million in ...06:25 PM | 23 Feb, 2021
-
-
- Khalilur Rehman Qamar loses his cool at a woman again (VIDEO)04:18 PM | 23 Feb, 2021
-
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021