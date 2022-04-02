Aamir Liaquat Hussain hospitalised with chest pain

01:14 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
Aamir Liaquat Hussain hospitalised with chest pain
Source: Aamir Liaquat Husain (Twitter)
KARACHI – Aamir Liaquat Hussain, a lawmaker of PTI and TV host, was rushed to a hospital after he complained about chest pain Friday night. 

The news was shared from the verified Twitter handle of the televangelist, stating that he was rushed to the emergency ward of the hospital. 

Pictures shared with the post show he was receiving treatment while he was laying on a bed in the hospital. 

Hussian claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed concerns over his health situation. The TV host added that he will go to meet the premier. 




