Aamir Liaquat Hussain hospitalised with chest pain
KARACHI – Aamir Liaquat Hussain, a lawmaker of PTI and TV host, was rushed to a hospital after he complained about chest pain Friday night.
The news was shared from the verified Twitter handle of the televangelist, stating that he was rushed to the emergency ward of the hospital.
Pictures shared with the post show he was receiving treatment while he was laying on a bed in the hospital.
رکن قومی اسمبلی ڈاکٹر عامر لیاقت حسین کو دل کی تکلیف، ایمرجنسی لے جایا گیا، وزیراعظم کا اظہار تشویش، ڈاکٹرز کو توجہ دینے کی ہدایت، کل ویراعظم سے ملنے ضرور جاؤں گا ، عامر لیاقت کا ساتھ موجود اراکین سے مکالمہ@ImranKhanPTI @AliHZaidiPTI @Asad_Umar pic.twitter.com/Adzmi4GoiG— Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) April 1, 2022
Hussian claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed concerns over his health situation. The TV host added that he will go to meet the premier.
