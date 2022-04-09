Sonam Kapoor reports theft of valuables worth Rs34 million at her residence
Share
NEW DELHI – Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja’s residence has been reportedly burgled and the family has lost cash and jewellery worth Rs34 million.
According to the Indian media, in-laws of the Khoobsurat actor lodged a police complaint and reported theft of valuables in New Delhi. In her complaint, the complainant mentioned that the family came to know about the theft when the cupboards were checked for jewellery and cash.
The complainant informed the police that she checked the jewellery two years ago.
Staffers at the residence are being interrogated by Delhi police and a forensic team has collected all evidence from the crime scene.
A senior official of Delhi police told an Indian publication that the incident occurred two months ago, on February 23, at the residence of Sonam Kapoor in the Indian capital.
Sonam Kapoor expecting first child with husband ... 11:37 AM | 21 Mar, 2022
MUMBAI – Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child. The couple ...
The news comes at a time when Sonam and Ahuja are expecting their first baby.
Earlier in March, the 36-year-old confirmed that she is pregnant with her first baby with husband Anand Ahuja. The celebrity couple also announced the baby will be coming this fall.
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- Pakistani government decides to declassify 'threat letter'10:10 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- 500-tonne iron bridge stolen in India's Bihar09:50 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- SC to hear presidential reference seeking disqualification of ...09:24 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Sonam Kapoor reports theft of valuables worth Rs34 million at her ...08:56 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- LIVE: NA session to vote on no-trust motion against PM Imran ...08:29 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Javed Sheikh, Samina Peerzada share their two cents on political ...07:34 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Indian actress Swara Bhaskar lauds Supreme Court of Pakistan's ...05:08 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Finale of ISPR drama Sinf e Aahan to be screened in cinemas after Eid03:17 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022