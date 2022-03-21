Sonam Kapoor expecting first child with husband Anand Ahuja

MUMBAI – Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child.

The couple made the announcement in a joint post on Instagram on Monday, saying “We can’t wait to welcome you.”

“Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you,” read the post.

The Neeraja star also shared PDA-filled photos with hubby in which she debuted her baby bump.

Sonam and her husband also said that the baby will be coming this fall 2022.