Reference filed in SC for interpretation of Article 63A amid no-confidence motion

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Monday filed a reference in the Supreme Court, seeking the interpretations of Article 63A amid no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The development comes days after more than two dozen PTI MNAs openly found staying at Sindh House in a clear message that they would vote against their party in the upcoming no-trust move.

The Article 63-A of the Constitution talks about the disqualification of a lawmaker on the grounds of defection.

Earlier in the day, President Arif Alvi has approved to file a reference in the top court for interpretation of the Article.

The approval has been given by the President under Article 186 of the constitution.

565812680-President-Ref-2022 by Mehar Mahmood Idrees on Scribd

On the advice of the Prime Minister, the President has sought opinion of the apex court regarding the aims and objectives of Article 63 (A), its scope and other related matters.

Last week, PM Khan while speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project expressed hope that most of the disgruntled lawmakers of the ruling party would return to PTI ahead of no-confidence vote against him.

The premier said most of the estranged lawmakers will return soon as public anger is mounting against the cult of horse-trading.

Politicians are ‘selling their conscious’ and now the ‘politics of money’ has been exposed in Pakistan, he said while adding that the no-trust move has exposed the trend which he dubbed as 'filthy politics'.

Taking a jibe at opposition leaders, Khan said the Sindh government used ‘public funds to buy politicians openly’. Sindh House was used as a sanctuary for ‘corrupt practices’ as the opposition needed to call in Sindh Police for protection.

Khan also urged the public to raise their voice against whatever is happening at the Sindh House.