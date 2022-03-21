Karachi zoo’s only zebra dies of heart attack
KARACHI – The only zebra of Karachi Zoo reportedly died of heart attack after spending nearly 10 years in solitude in its enclosure.
Report said that an autopsy on the 23-year-old zebra was performed at the zoo and it is being speculated that the animal died of a heart attack.
An official of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation said that the exact cause of death would be determined from the autopsy report which will be received tomorrow.
In November 2021, a rare white lion died after lungs failure due to pneumonia. The giant carnivore, who was already suffering from pulmonary tuberculosis, contracted a lung infection and could not recover from pneumonia.
The 14-year-old lion was brought to Sindh provincial capital from Africa back in 2012.
