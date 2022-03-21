China's Boeing 737 plane carrying over 130 people crashes in Guangxi
Share
BEIJING - A passenger aircraft carrying 133 people crashed in southwest China due to a mountain fire, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Monday.
The China Eastern’s Boeing 737 plane crashed near Wuzhou city, Guangxi region, while number of causalities is still unknown as rescue efforts are underway.
CCTV said a "China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 plane carrying 133 people has crashed in Teng county, Wuzhou, Guangxi, and caused a mountain fire."
The flight was heading to Guangzhou from Kunming after it departed at 1.11 pm local time (0511 GMT).
The flight lost connection with radar at 2.22 pm local time (0622 GMT) when it was flying an altitude of 3225 feet with a speed of 376 knots.
More to follow...
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
-
- Supreme Court forms larger bench for interpretation of Article 63-A04:52 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
- Systems Limited, Huawei announce Strategic Partnership for Global ...04:28 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
- Syngenta Pakistan appoints Tabbish Mahmood as head of digital ...04:19 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
-
- TikTok star Jannat Mirza’s new dance video goes viral03:35 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
-
- Sonam Kapoor expecting first child with husband Anand Ahuja11:37 AM | 21 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022