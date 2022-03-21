China's Boeing 737 plane carrying over 130 people crashes in Guangxi

BEIJING - A passenger aircraft carrying 133 people crashed in southwest China due to a mountain fire, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Monday.

The China Eastern’s Boeing 737 plane crashed near Wuzhou city, Guangxi region, while number of causalities is still unknown as rescue efforts are underway.

CCTV said a "China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 plane carrying 133 people has crashed in Teng county, Wuzhou, Guangxi, and caused a mountain fire."

The flight was heading to Guangzhou from Kunming after it departed at 1.11 pm local time (0511 GMT).

The flight lost connection with radar at 2.22 pm local time (0622 GMT) when it was flying an altitude of 3225 feet with a speed of 376 knots.

