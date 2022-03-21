Air Marshal Zahid Mahmood appointed vice chief of PAF

02:42 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
Source: DGPR Air Force (Twitter)
ISLAMABAD – The federal government has appointed Air Marshal Muhammad Zahid Mahmood as Vice Chief of the Air Staff.

Air Marshal Muhammad Zahid Mahmood was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in April, 1987. During his illustrious career, he has commanded Combat Commanders' School and an Operational Air Base. 

In his staff appointments, the Air Marshal served at Air Headquarters as Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Personnel), Director General C4I and Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Plans). Air Marshal Zahid Mahmood is a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School, National Defence University Islamabad & Air Command & Staff College, USA. 

In recognition of his meritorious services & valuable contributions to PAF, he has been awarded with Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Mil), Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Mil) and Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Mil).

