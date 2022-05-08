Govt nominates Balighur Rehman as new Punjab governor
Web Desk
09:39 AM | 8 May, 2022
Govt nominates Balighur Rehman as new Punjab governor
ISLAMABAD – The PMLN-led federal government on Saturday nominated Balighur Rehman as the new Punjab governor.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sent the summary to replace incumbent Governor Omar Sarfaraz Cheema with Balighur Rehman to President Arif Alvi.

Balighur Rehman was elected from the NA-185 (Bhawalpur) in 2008 and 2013. He had served as the state minister for education, interior and narcotics control when Nawaz Sharif became prime minister after the PML-N’s victory in the 2013 elections.

After Nawaz Sharif’s removal as prime minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi included Balighur Rehman in his cabinet and was given the charge of education and professional training ministry.

The Shehbaz Sharif-led government had approached President Arif Alvi twice for the removal of Governor Cheema. Both times the president had instructed the governor to continue holding office until a decision has been made on the summary moved to remove him.

