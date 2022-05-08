Govt nominates Balighur Rehman as new Punjab governor
Share
ISLAMABAD – The PMLN-led federal government on Saturday nominated Balighur Rehman as the new Punjab governor.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sent the summary to replace incumbent Governor Omar Sarfaraz Cheema with Balighur Rehman to President Arif Alvi.
Balighur Rehman was elected from the NA-185 (Bhawalpur) in 2008 and 2013. He had served as the state minister for education, interior and narcotics control when Nawaz Sharif became prime minister after the PML-N’s victory in the 2013 elections.
After Nawaz Sharif’s removal as prime minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi included Balighur Rehman in his cabinet and was given the charge of education and professional training ministry.
The Shehbaz Sharif-led government had approached President Arif Alvi twice for the removal of Governor Cheema. Both times the president had instructed the governor to continue holding office until a decision has been made on the summary moved to remove him.
Imran Khan reveals reasons for opposing ex-DG ISI ... 10:51 AM | 7 May, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan has revealed the reasons behind his move to oppose ...
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Prices of food commodities increased at Utility Stores11:33 AM | 8 May, 2022
- Sayyed Mubashar Tauqir Shah appointed acting PTV MD10:53 AM | 8 May, 2022
- PPP ready to join Hamza’s cabinet after ‘skipping’ PA speaker, ...10:17 AM | 8 May, 2022
- Govt nominates Balighur Rehman as new Punjab governor09:39 AM | 8 May, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:20 AM | 8 May, 2022
- Anoushey Ashraf comes out in defence of former first lady Bushra Bibi08:45 PM | 7 May, 2022
- Aamir Liaquat's third wife Dania Shah files for divorce05:39 PM | 7 May, 2022
- Mansha Pasha's family constructs mosque to honour her late father06:30 PM | 7 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022