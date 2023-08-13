Ruda releases new song, documentary to celebrate Independence Day 2023

LAHORE – The Ravi Urban Development Authority (Ruda) has launched a national song and an exclusive documentary to mark the Independence Day 2023.

The song featuring popular Pakistani singer Sahir Ali Bagga and the documentary celebrate the remarkable history and promising future of the River Ravi.

The launch ceremony presided over by Ruda CEO Imran Amin was held at the Ruda head office on Friday. This momentous event emphasised Ruda's commitment to the progress, prosperity and environmental sustainability of Lahore. The stirring national song and the insightful documentary pay a tribute to the significance of the River Ravi in the history of Pakistan.

Featuring the soulful and resonant voice of Sahir Ali Bagga, the song captures the essence of the River Ravi and highlights its glory and potential for revitalisation. The powerful lyrics not only celebrate the heritage of the River Ravi but also underscore the pivotal role it plays in the development of the region.

The song's punchline, "Mera Ravi Nayi Raah Pe Gaamzan, Chaand Meri Zameen Phool Mera Wattan," is a testament to the collective hope for a brighter future for Lahore and the entire nation.









