Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Noor Fatima 08:19 PM | 13 Aug, 2023
Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?
With the internet turning into Sherlock Holmes to find out whether Ali Sethi and Salman Toor actually got married, a huge number of people is much more interested in the life of Toor. 

As unique as his name, Toor is the ultimate queer personality and his alleged union with Sethi is the quintessential breaking of societal norms in Pakistan.

If rumours are to be believed, the Sethi-Toor couple tied the knot at an intimate ceremony in New York City, a place close to Toor's heart and art.

A painter by profession, Toor was born in Lahore, Pakistan in 1983. He studied art at Ohio Wesleyan University and is currently living in the East Village of New York City.

The alleged couple first met in an art class at Aitchison College in Lahore and have been close friends for many years.

Carrying an unfiltered personality, Toor has been open about his sexuality, and even told The New Yorker in a 2022 interview that he came out as gay to his parents when he was merely 15 years old.

About his art, the New York-based painter draws inspiration from his own experiences, especially of queer people — both at home and New York.

The Pasoori crooner spoke about his alleged spouse's art, especially about his impulse to introduce humour and satire into his work as a way of coping with the problems of queer identity.

Speaking about Sethi, Toor revealed that it was love at first sight and that he knew he had found the person he wanted to be with for good.

As for Sethi, he is one of the promising singers in the Pakistani music industry, having won numerous awards, including Lux Style Award for Best Male Singer and Hum Award for Best Album.

Although rumors are at all-time high, Sethi denied in an Instagram story that he is married at all.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

