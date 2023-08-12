Search

Ali Sethi addresses marriage rumours with Salman Toor amid outrage

Web Desk 10:16 AM | 12 Aug, 2023
Ali Sethi addresses marriage rumours with Salman Toor amid outrage
Source: social media

ISLAMABAD – Celebrated Pakistani singer Ali Sethi is all over the internet as rumors of his same sex marriage to artist Salman Toor shocks Pakistanis over the weekend.

Sethi, who rose to fame with his song ‘Pasoori’ which becomes a global phenomenon, now cleared the air after coming under fire as unverified reports suggested that he tied the knot with friend Salman Toor in New York.

In a recent story shared on his official Instagram, the singer shoots down the ongoing rumorz about his alleged marriage with artist Salman Toor. Ali clarified that he was not married, saying he don’t know who started this rumour but mentioned that they should help market my new release, and shared a link to his latest release ‘Paniya’.

Ali Sethi was wildly popular after his song ‘Pasoori’ becomes the most searched song on Google last year, and the masterpiece amassed more than half a billion views on streaming site.

The son of the former interim chief minister and PCB Chairman appeared in top trending sections on Twitter, now X, as social media users slammed him over his alleged same-sex marriage as homosexuality is considered a taboo in Pakistan.

Several users came up with a union of these two artistic personalities and it started a new debate.

Has Ali Sethi married his friend Salman Toor?

