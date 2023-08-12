Pakistan’s ex-Army Chief Raheel Sharif receives lifetime achievement award

LAHORE – Pakistan's former Chief of Army Staff General Raheel Sharif has been awarded a lifetime achievement award.
Sharif, the first commander in chief of Islamic military alliance was conferred with the prestigious award at Lahore’s Government College University.
Vice-Chancellor of GCU Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi presented the award to the former top general. On the occasion, General Sharif interacted with students and stressed Character, Courage, and Competence.
The beloved former general of the South Asian nation narrated his journey, including his family’s legacy to students and recalled anecdotes while he paid tribute to his elder brother, Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, the only armed forces personnel who received both Nishan-e-Haider and Sitara-e-Jurat for his bravery.
In the event, student orators and other members also paid tribute to former COAS who took the landmark step of launching a ground offensive to clear the country’s northwestern region of Waziristan which was once sanctuaries of militants.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 12, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|294.9
|298.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322.6
|325.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|374
|377.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.53
|772.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.84
|40.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.77
|37.12
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.45
|942.45
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.84
|63.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.68
|175.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.09
|28.39
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.64
|754.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|214
|216
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.47
|329.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,400 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,680.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Karachi
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Attock
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Multan
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,400
|PKR 2,465
