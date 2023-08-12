Pakistan’s ex-Army Chief Raheel Sharif receives lifetime achievement award

LAHORE – Pakistan's former Chief of Army Staff General Raheel Sharif has been awarded a lifetime achievement award.

Sharif, the first commander in chief of Islamic military alliance was conferred with the prestigious award at Lahore’s Government College University.

Vice-Chancellor of GCU Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi presented the award to the former top general. On the occasion, General Sharif interacted with students and stressed Character, Courage, and Competence.

The beloved former general of the South Asian nation narrated his journey, including his family’s legacy to students and recalled anecdotes while he paid tribute to his elder brother, Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, the only armed forces personnel who received both Nishan-e-Haider and Sitara-e-Jurat for his bravery.

In the event, student orators and other members also paid tribute to former COAS who took the landmark step of launching a ground offensive to clear the country’s northwestern region of Waziristan which was once sanctuaries of militants.