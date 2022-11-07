Pakistan’s top court orders registration of FIR of attack on Imran Khan within 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Punjab Inspector General of Police to register a case of the attack on PTI chief Imran Khan in Wazirabad within 24 hours.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that the apex court would take suo moto notice if the FIR was not registered.

However, the IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar informed the court that the provincial government was not allowing him to register the FIR.

“Under the criminal justice system, police can register the FIR itself. It's been more than 90 hours but an FIR has not been registered,” observed the CJP.

Attack on Imran Khan

Imran Khan sustained bullet wounds when some armed men attacked his long march near Wazirabad on Thursday.

The PTI chief and other leaders, including Senator Faisal Javed, Umar Dar, Ahmed Chattah, are among the eight people injured in the incident while a citizen, identified as 42-year-old Moazzam, died on the spot.

Videos shared on social media shows the attacker waving gun in the air and firing bullets when one of the PTI supporters jumps on him to snatch the pistol.

Onlookers said that the attacker was carrying a automatic pistol and he missed the target after he was captured the long march participants.

Earlier, PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said that his party would resume its long march Wazirabad to Islamabad on November 8, and he will join the protestors from Rawalpindi.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, the ousted prime minister he would lead the march from Rawalpindi when it arrives in 10-15 days.