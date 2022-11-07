New Zealand won’t underestimate Pakistan in T20 World Cup semi-final: Southee

New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee said that the Black Caps will not underestimate Pakistan in the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals.

Pakistan on Sunday reached the semi-final of the T20 World Cup after beating Bangladesh by five wickets.

Pakistan looked set to exit the competition until the Netherlands pulled off a surprise 13-run win over South Africa on Sunday that meant victory over Bangladesh later in the day took Babar Azam and his team into the knockout rounds.

“When you get to the top four every side has a chance,” said Southee. “We’ve played a lot against Pakistan in recent times and we know they’re a dangerous side.

New Zealand started their campaign with a massive 89-run win against defending champions Australia and followed it up with a six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka, with a washed-out game against Afghanistan.

A win over Pakistan in Sydney would take New Zealand to a final against either England or India in Melbourne.

“Pakistan are a quality side and we’re going to have to be on the top of our game to get past them on Wednesday,” he added.

The Black Caps have long been a force in white-ball cricket but they have failed to turn that into world titles despite coming agonisingly close in recent years, including falling at the final hurdle to Australia last year.

It was their best showing in a T20 World Cup and followed hard on the heels of final defeats in the 50-over World Cup in both 2015 and 2019.