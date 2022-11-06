Shoaib Akhtar says Pakistan didn't deserve to be in T20 World Cup semi-finals

Noor Fatima
06:30 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
Shoaib Akhtar says Pakistan didn't deserve to be in T20 World Cup semi-finals
Source: Shoaib Akhtar (Instagram)
Share

Shoaib Akhtar, the former fast bowler of the national team, says that he does not think that Pakistan deserved to reach the ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-finals after losing to Zimbabwe, but thanks to South Africa, Pakistan has qualified by defeating Bangladesh.

On the victory of the national team, Akhtar said in a video statement released on social media that this tournament has been wonderful yet no team has dominated, and all players didn't put in their best.

Akhtar added that Australia is out of the tournament, and only England team is the best. Pakistan also couldn't showcase its full capabilities, but in the last two matches the team bounced back and surprised everyone.

Commenting on the match played between the Netherlands and South African teams earlier, Akhtar thanked South Africa for giving Pakistan a new life. Pakistan won a lottery, he said.

For the unversed, Pakistani bowlers performed brilliantly and contained Bangladeshi batsmen to 127 runs in 20 overs. Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed four players for 22 runs in 4 overs, while Shadab Khan took two and Haris Rauf got one wicket.

Shoaib Akhtar’s biopic to release in November ... 04:20 PM | 25 Jul, 2022

Former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has left the sports buff overjoyed as he announced the launch of his biopic titled - ...

More From This Category
French model embraces Islam, performs Umrah
07:03 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
Saba Qamar, Mikaal Zulfiqar exude elegance in ...
05:44 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
Drama serial Humsafar's title song hides ...
07:31 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
Feroze Khan ordered to show family support ...
02:31 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor ...
01:40 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
Anushka Sharma's birthday post for husband Virat ...
11:59 PM | 5 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shoaib Akhtar says Pakistan didn't deserve to be in T20 World Cup semi-finals
06:30 PM | 6 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr