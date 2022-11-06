Shoaib Akhtar says Pakistan didn't deserve to be in T20 World Cup semi-finals

Shoaib Akhtar, the former fast bowler of the national team, says that he does not think that Pakistan deserved to reach the ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-finals after losing to Zimbabwe, but thanks to South Africa, Pakistan has qualified by defeating Bangladesh.

On the victory of the national team, Akhtar said in a video statement released on social media that this tournament has been wonderful yet no team has dominated, and all players didn't put in their best.

Akhtar added that Australia is out of the tournament, and only England team is the best. Pakistan also couldn't showcase its full capabilities, but in the last two matches the team bounced back and surprised everyone.

Commenting on the match played between the Netherlands and South African teams earlier, Akhtar thanked South Africa for giving Pakistan a new life. Pakistan won a lottery, he said.

What a tournament. No team was at their absolute best, that made the tournament the best. A World Cup to remember. pic.twitter.com/54TRquTtGy — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 6, 2022

Thank you South Africa. You've lived upto the 'c' word. Worked in our benefit. Pakistan, now stay tight. Go on & win this. pic.twitter.com/MCl1oz6ZHC — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 6, 2022

For the unversed, Pakistani bowlers performed brilliantly and contained Bangladeshi batsmen to 127 runs in 20 overs. Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed four players for 22 runs in 4 overs, while Shadab Khan took two and Haris Rauf got one wicket.