Sami Khan and Sonya Hussyn win hearts with BTS video
Lollywood's reel-life couples are undoubtedly loved more than real-life couples due to their commendable chemistry and on-screen presence.

Sonya Hussayn and Sami Khan have been one of the most admired artists in Pakistani entertainment industry.

In recent news, a BTS video of the Saraab co-stars is making headlines for its jovial vibes. The video features Sonya and Sami having a fun banter over coffee.

On the work front, Sonya Hussyn was recently seen in Meri Guriya, Aangan, Ishq Zahe Naseeb, Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida, Saraab, Mor Moharan and Tinkay Ka Sahara.

Sonya Hussyn's new pictures in bridal lehenga ...

Talented Pakistani actress Sonya Hussyn is known for her ethereal beauty, charisma and acting prowess. With her ...

'#TheLegendofMaulaJatt' becomes #Google's most searched movie of 2022 in Pakistan
06:38 PM | 7 Dec, 2022

