Sami Khan and Sonya Hussyn win hearts with BTS video
Lollywood's reel-life couples are undoubtedly loved more than real-life couples due to their commendable chemistry and on-screen presence.
Sonya Hussayn and Sami Khan have been one of the most admired artists in Pakistani entertainment industry.
In recent news, a BTS video of the Saraab co-stars is making headlines for its jovial vibes. The video features Sonya and Sami having a fun banter over coffee.
On the work front, Sonya Hussyn was recently seen in Meri Guriya, Aangan, Ishq Zahe Naseeb, Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida, Saraab, Mor Moharan and Tinkay Ka Sahara.
