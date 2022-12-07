Sami Khan and Sonya Hussyn win hearts with BTS video

Lollywood's reel-life couples are undoubtedly loved more than real-life couples due to their commendable chemistry and on-screen presence.

Sonya Hussayn and Sami Khan have been one of the most admired artists in Pakistani entertainment industry.

In recent news, a BTS video of the Saraab co-stars is making headlines for its jovial vibes. The video features Sonya and Sami having a fun banter over coffee.

On the work front, Sonya Hussyn was recently seen in Meri Guriya, Aangan, Ishq Zahe Naseeb, Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida, Saraab, Mor Moharan and Tinkay Ka Sahara.