Sonya Hussyn's new pictures in bridal lehenga make fans swoon over her
Share
Talented Pakistani actress Sonya Hussyn is known for her ethereal beauty, charisma and acting prowess.
With her blockbuster movies like Tich Button and Daadal making waves on the internet, the 31-year-old diva has kept much of the attention to herself.
As if that wasn't enough, Hussyn's recent photoshoot campaign for leading designer Maha Wajahat's bridal haute couture has made the netizens swoon over her.
Acing both desi and Western attires, Hussyn is arguably the priority for promotional campaigns by many luxurious brands.
The Mor Moharan diva's latest bridal photoshoot with her exquisite attire has been making rounds on the internet. Looking stunning in a breathtaking bridal lehenga, the Haasil actress looked incredible.
Hussyn's heavily embellished outfit was paired with statement jewellery and stunning eye makeup to accentuate her beauty.
Social media users have lauded the Aisi Hai Tanhai actress for her sartorial choices.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Hussyn was recently seen in Meri Guriya, Aangan, Ishq Zahe Naseeb, Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida, Saraab, Mor Moharan and Tinkay Ka Sahara.
Sonya Hussyn issues legal notice to Urwa Hocane ... 03:40 PM | 25 Oct, 2022
In a shocking turn of events, two of the Pakistani entertainment industry's leading ladies, Urwa Hocane and Sonya ...
- Profile: General Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
-
-
-
- Submarine cable cuts disrupt internet services in Pakistan09:59 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Pakistan beat Iran to clinch Central Asian Volleyball Champions 202209:52 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
-
-
- Amna Ilyas turns up the temperature with new bold photoshoot06:16 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022