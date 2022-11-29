Sonya Hussyn's new pictures in bridal lehenga make fans swoon over her

Noor Fatima
11:32 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
Sonya Hussyn's new pictures in bridal lehenga make fans swoon over her
Source: Sonya Hussyn (Instagram)
Talented Pakistani actress Sonya Hussyn is known for her ethereal beauty, charisma and acting prowess.

With her blockbuster movies like Tich Button and Daadal making waves on the internet, the 31-year-old diva has kept much of the attention to herself.

As if that wasn't enough, Hussyn's recent photoshoot campaign for leading designer Maha Wajahat's bridal haute couture has made the netizens swoon over her. 

Acing both desi and Western attires, Hussyn is arguably the priority for promotional campaigns by many luxurious brands.

The Mor Moharan diva's latest bridal photoshoot with her exquisite attire has been making rounds on the internet. Looking stunning in a breathtaking bridal lehenga, the Haasil actress looked incredible.   

Hussyn's heavily embellished outfit was paired with statement jewellery and stunning eye makeup to accentuate her beauty.

Social media users have lauded the Aisi Hai Tanhai actress for her sartorial choices.

On the work front, Hussyn was recently seen in Meri Guriya, Aangan, Ishq Zahe Naseeb, Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida, Saraab, Mor Moharan and Tinkay Ka Sahara.

