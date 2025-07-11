Sugar prices in Pakistan soar to Rs200 per kg

KARACHI – The Federal Bureau of Statistics has released updated data on sugar prices, revealing a significant hike across the country. According to the report, sugar is now being sold at up to Rs. 200 per kilogram, particularly in cities like Karachi, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi.

The bureau stated that the national average price of sugar has reached Rs. 188.44 per kg, showing an increase of Rs. 3.52 in just one week. Last week, the average price was Rs. 184.92 per kg. A year ago, sugar was priced at Rs. 145.88 per kg on average.

In response to the soaring prices, the federal government has officially initiated the import process for 500,000 metric tons of sugar. The Trading Corporation of Pakistan has issued the first tender for the import of 300,000 tons. International suppliers and manufacturers have been invited to submit sealed bids by July 18.