OGRA revises LNG prices for February 2022

ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has revised the prices of liquefied natural gas for the month of February 2022.

According to the official notification, the regulatory body has set the LNG price for Sui Northern system at $13.56 per million British thermal unit after an increase of $0.94.

The price for Sui Southern system has been fixed as $14.07 after an increase of $1.91 per mbtu.

OGRA said that the price of LNG witnessed an increase of $1.91 in January as compared to December 21.