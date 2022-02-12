Ex-wives Syeda Bushra and Tuba Anwar react to Aamir Liaquat's third marriage

Syeda Bushra Iqbal and Tuba Anwar have finally reacted at ex-husband Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain's announcement of third marriage with 18-year-old Dania Shah.

Liaquat's first wife Bushra took to her Instagram handle and shared her thoughts over the recent development. The PTI MNA and popular host have two children with his first wife, Syeda Bushra.

On the other hand, Aamir's second wife Syeda Tuba clapped back at Liaquat's demeaning remarks when he publicly claimed that Tuba is gone.

“I am left alone, Tuba has gone, she has gone with Shahroze. I am telling you that she’s gone with him”, the 49-year-old actor said in the video which went viral some days ago.

Now, the Bharaas actor has shared verses about " Slander ( Tohmat ) " whilst quashing her ex-husband's claims about her association with co-actor Shahroz Sabzwari

Earlier, Hussain announced his third marriage with Syeda Dania Shah after his second wife Syeda Tuba confirmed that she had taken divorce from him

Moreover, Tuba finally revealed that she had filed for divorce from Hussain after months of speculation. Taking to Instagram, she revealed that the couple had been separated for 14 months.

