Hira Mani pays homage to Nazia Hassan on Yashma Gill’s birthday

In a delightful and heartwarming celebration, the Pakistani entertainment industry recently witnessed a magical moment when the talented actress Hira Mani took the stage to perform a tribute to the legendary Nazia Hassan at Yashma Gill's birthday bash.

Nazia Hassan, often referred to as the "Queen of Pop" in Pakistan, was a musical sensation whose influence transcended borders. With hits like "Aap Jaisa Koi" and "Disco Deewane," she became a cultural icon and left an everlasting impact on the South Asian music industry. Her melodies continue to resonate with audiences, making her a timeless figure in the hearts of music enthusiasts.

A video circulating on Instagram showcased Mani adorned in a stylish outfit reminiscent of the '80s era. She not only adeptly embodied Nazia's distinctive style but also masterfully revived the enchantment of her timeless song "Ankhein Milane Wale". With her magnetic stage charisma and expressive emotions, she infused a renewed vigour into the classic hit, prompting the audience to naturally sway to the rhythmic melodies.





Following the performance, social media platforms buzzed with excitement and appreciation for Hira Mani's tribute. Fans and fellow celebrities took to Instagram and Twitter to share snippets of the performance, expressing admiration for Hira's ability to capture the spirit of Nazia Hassan's music.

On the acting front, Hira was recently seen in Ghalati, Kashf, Mohabbatein Chahatein, Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut, Mein Hari Piya, Ibn-e-Hawa, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, Hum Dono, and Kalank.